United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1,425.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.84% of United Natural Foods worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 764,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of UNFI opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.