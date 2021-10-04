United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. United States Cellular reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of USM stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

