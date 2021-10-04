United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.01

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 2822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USO. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

