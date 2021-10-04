United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 5.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of United Therapeutics worth $25,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $185.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average of $191.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

