Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Down 32.1% in September

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTI. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,780. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of 348.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

