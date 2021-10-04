Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.48% of Urban Edge Properties worth $55,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

NYSE UE opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

