Urban Edge Properties to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.15 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $3,417,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 194,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

