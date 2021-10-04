Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 312,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $19.52. 98,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $4,555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 173,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

