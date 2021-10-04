USDK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138.78 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and $138.78 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00101626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00140623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,631.08 or 0.99865037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.04 or 0.07034290 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

