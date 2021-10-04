VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 44.1% in September

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 207,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,367,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 842,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.69 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

