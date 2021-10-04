Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,437 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises about 2.0% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

VALE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,465,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 147.87%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

