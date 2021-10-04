Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $15.50

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

