VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.81

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 82727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

