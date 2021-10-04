VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 12,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,472,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.98 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.