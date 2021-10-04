VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 166,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.49. 26,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,816. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $77.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.