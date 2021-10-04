Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $75,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

