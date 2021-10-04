Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $37,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

VIG stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.69. The stock had a trading volume of 141,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

