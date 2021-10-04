Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Decreased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $77,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.19. 104,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,792. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $155.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.