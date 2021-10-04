Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.02. 91,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,894. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.