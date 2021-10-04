Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.3% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

VYM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.23. 61,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,342. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.