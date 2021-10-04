Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

