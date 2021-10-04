Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 38.8% in September

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,700 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

