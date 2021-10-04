Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of VTWO opened at $89.87 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
