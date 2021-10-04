Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2,895.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after acquiring an additional 109,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

