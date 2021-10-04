Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.74 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

