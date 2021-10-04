Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 327,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,060,918 shares.The stock last traded at $394.22 and had previously closed at $399.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.46.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.