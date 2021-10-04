Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.93. 739,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,918. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

