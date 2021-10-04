Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.89 on Monday, hitting $393.23. 768,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,918. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

