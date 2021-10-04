Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.98. 50,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,224. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

