Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.60. The company had a trading volume of 93,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,891. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.