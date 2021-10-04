Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 219,917 shares.The stock last traded at $139.90 and had previously closed at $139.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

