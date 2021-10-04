VAULT Market Cap Hits $2.65 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00011783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $720.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00100300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00143239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.70 or 1.00127667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.37 or 0.06839488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002587 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,582 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.