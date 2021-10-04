VeChain Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and $534.89 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000170 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017956 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

