Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 89.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

