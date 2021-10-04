Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $28,400.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.56. 722,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.19. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

