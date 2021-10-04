Vega Protocol Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $16.59 or 0.00034761 BTC on popular exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.28 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80% against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.19 or 0.08901923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00289971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

