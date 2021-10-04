Velas Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $306.42 million and $6.58 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001410 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001137 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

