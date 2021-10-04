Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $23.31 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $50.10 million and approximately $4,430.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.31 or 0.00047330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.48 or 0.08666653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00277538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00114282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

VERI is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

