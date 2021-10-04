Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.63

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.53, with a volume of 738769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.65.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

