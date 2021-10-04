Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Down 28.1% in September

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

