Versant Venture Management LLC Sells 971,958 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Versant Venture Management LLC cut its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971,958 shares during the period. Aligos Therapeutics accounts for about 15.7% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Versant Venture Management LLC owned approximately 6.08% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $47,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ALGS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

