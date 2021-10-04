Verso Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 65.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded up 308.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00108988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00146912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,307.02 or 1.00264665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.03 or 0.06848809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.