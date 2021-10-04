Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $37,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.35 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

