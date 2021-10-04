ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of ViacomCBS worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $1,093,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.90 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

