Vidulum (VDL) Hits Market Capitalization of $506,973.56

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Vidulum has a market cap of $506,973.56 and $582.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 134.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004595 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

