ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 25.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 113,804 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 214,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.98 on Monday. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.