Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) has been assigned a C$27.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 167.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VFF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of VFF stock traded down C$0.48 on Monday, hitting C$10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,804. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$6.05 and a twelve month high of C$25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.69. The firm has a market cap of C$864.20 million and a P/E ratio of -127.72.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

