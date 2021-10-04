Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.00 ($122.35).

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

EPA:DG opened at €90.85 ($106.88) on Monday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.03.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

