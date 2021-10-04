Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.04. 896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 519,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $29,254,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 53.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

