Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of AIO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.50. 62,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,311. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

